NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC: HMPQ) Today, HempAmericana announced that it is greatly expanding its business plan by entering into the cutting-edge Hemp Auto Plastics industry as well as adding many Cannabis products as a part of their Join Venture in Maine.

HempAmericana Inc. further informed its shareholders that this expansion comes from the usage of the state of the art R&D facility of its Joint Partnership in Maine that will generate more revenue to the company. The final contract and explicit information on this partnership will be released to the public following today's press release.

Salvadore Rosillo, CEO states "Today's press was only the beginning of what I have in store for my shareholders. I have been traveling to New York, Maine and Kentucky recently to bring success, business and partnerships to my shareholders in the Cannabis sector as well as many growing and cutting-edge sectors. Much more press and information on the way in the coming days."

About:

HempAmericana is currently in the rolling paper and CBD oil business using the brand name Weed Got Oil. Search Rolling Thunders hemp papers on YouTube for a product demonstration of the Company's papers. The company owns an extraction machine and now plans to become a leader in the CBD oil market by establishing three laboratories for the extraction and research of the oils contained in the hemp plant. HempAmericana also researches, develops and sells products made of industrial hemp. See more at http://www.HempAmericana.net.

Safe Harbor:

