Ceramics Additive Manufacturing for Production Parts 2016-2017 & Ten-Year Forecast to 2017

The "Ceramics Additive Manufacturing for Production Parts: An Opportunity Analysis and Ten-Year Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides an overview of 3D printed ceramics and primary, commercially available fabrication processes. The report also identifies new and emerging processes for AM of ceramics, analyzing and assessing their potential in terms of medium and long-term revenue opportunities.

The market is analyzed based on Technology (hardware), Materials (both technical and traditional ceramics), Production (in terms of AM service and research), Applications (in terms of primary adoption segments: medical, aerospace, energy, electronics, prototyping, tooling and consumer products such as tableware and jewelry), and Software (general AM and ceramics AM-specific).

This market has enormous potential because it offers a valid manufacturing alternative to industrial segments - such as the dental, biomedical, aerospace and energy segments - that are already registering yearly business volumes in the order of several - and even serval hundreds - billions of dollars.

Accurately quantifying the impact that ceramics AM is going to have on the overall ceramics manufacturing industry is a challenging task which must begin from analyzing today's market in terms of ceramics AM technologies, available materials, dedicated software and ceramics AM service revenues (both material agnostic and dedicated ceramic AM service bureaus). Building on SmarTech Publishing established growth model for the overall AM industry, this report will combine this information with estimates relative to the potential of ceramics AM applications in every major adoption segment.



Scope of the Report



An overview of the global market for 3D printed technical and traditional ceramics.

Analyses of global market trends, with estimates and projections of CAGR from 2016 to 2027

Evaluation of the market on the basis of product category, application, and region.

A technological review of AM technical ceramics, including material types, fabrication technologies and application segments

Presentation of market growth trends based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.

Profiles of main industry players and products.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: The Evolving Role of Ceramic Materials in Additive Manufacturing

1.1 Key Drivers for Ceramics 3D Printing

1.2 Overview of Ceramics AM Materials

1.3 Primary Ceramic 3D Printing Technologies

1.3.1 Stereolithography

1.3.2 Binder Jetting

1.3.3 Extrusion

1.3.4 Other Technologies

1.4 Industrial Segments of Application for Technical Ceramics

1.5 Industrial Segments of Application for Traditional Ceramics

1.6 Notable Trends in Major Adopting Industries for 3D Printed Ceramics

1.6.1 Ceramics for Bioprinting Applications

1.7 Implementation Timeline

1.8 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts for 3D Printed Ceramics

1.9 Methodology

1.10 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Two: Analysis of Ceramics 3D Printing Technologies and Associated Markets

2.1 Stereolithography (Vat Photopolymerization) of Technical Ceramics

2.2 Ceramics Binder Jetting

2.3 Pneumatic Extrusion Technologies for Ceramics

2.4 Current Status of Ceramics Selective Laser Sintering

2.5 Other AM Processes for Ceramics

2.5.1 NanoParticle Jetting

2.5.2 MultiJet Fusion

2.6 Ten-year Forecasts of Ceramics 3D Printing Hardware

2.7 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Three: Ceramics Materials Used in 3D Printing and Their Applications

3.1 Stereolithography Materials

3.1.1 Zirconia

3.1.1.1 Zirconia in AM

3.1.1.2 Commercial AM Zirconia Materials

3.1.2 Alumina

3.1.2.1 Alumina in AM

3.1.2.2 Commercial AM Alumina Materials

3.1.3 Silica

3.1.4 Hydroxyapatite and Tricalcium Phosphate (Biomedical)

3.1.4.1 Commercial AM Biomedical Ceramic Materials

3.2 Binder Jetting and other Powder Ceramics Materials for AM

3.2.1 Silica Sand

3.2.2 Zircon

3.2.3 Terracotta, Clay, Porcelain

3.2.4 Technical Ceramics

3.3 Ten-year Forecasts of Ceramics Materials for 3D Printing

3.3.1 Photopolymer-based Ceramics AM Materials Shipments and Sales

3.3.2 Powder-Based Ceramics AM Materials Shipments and Sales

3.3.3 Ceramics AM Materials Revenues by Geographic Locations

3.4 Key Points from this Chapter



Chapter Four: Ceramics 3D Printing Services and Application

4.1 Ceramics 3D Printing as a Service

4.1.1 Specialized Ceramics AM Services

4.1.2 Segment Agnostic AM Services Offering Ceramics Object Production

4.2 Forecast of Ceramics AM Service Revenues

4.3 Examples of Applications in Major Vertical Markets for Ceramics 3D Printing

4.3.1 3D Printing of High-Performance Ceramic Parts for Aerospace, Automotive

4.3.2 Medical and Bioprinting

4.3.3 Dental

4.3.4 Jewelry

4.3.5 Electronics

4.3.6 Energy

4.4 Ten-year Forecast of Ceramics AM Parts Value

4.4.1 Global Revenue Forecast

4.4.2 Forecast by Geographic Location

4.5 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Five: The Industrial Landscape for Ceramics AM

5.1 Ceramics AM 3D Printer Manufacturers

5.1.1 Stereolithography-based Ceramics System OEM's

5.1.1.1 3D Ceram

5.1.1.2 Admatec

5.1.1.3 Lithoz

5.1.1.4 Prodways

5.1.1.5 Spintray

5.1.2 Powder Bed-based Ceramics System OEM's

5.1.2.1 3D Systems

5.1.2.2 Desamanera

5.1.3 Extrusion-based Ceramics Systems OEM's

5.1.3.1 3D-figo

5.1.3.2 EnvisionTEC

5.1.3.3 WASP

5.1.3.4 nScrypt

5.2 Ceramics AM Services and Research Entities

5.2.1 Cerhum

5.2.2 Emerging Objects

5.2.3 Johnson Matthey

5.2.4 Materialise/iMaterialise

5.2.5 Nervous System

5.2.6 Optimized Systems Engineering (OSE)

5.2.7 Shapeways

5.2.8 Steinbach AG

5.2.9 Tethon3D

5.2.10 Szene Additive (DKG)

5.2.11 WZR



