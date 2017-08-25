

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release July figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall nationwide inflation is expected to hold steady at 0.4 percent on year, while core CPI is expected to rise to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent in June.



Inflation in the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, is expected to climb to 0.3 percent overall in August from 0.1 percent in July. Core CPI is also called at 0.3 percent, up from 0.2 percent a month earlier.



Producer prices for July are called steady at 0.8 percent.



Singapore will release July numbers for industrial production; in June, output jumped 9.7 percent on month and 13.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX