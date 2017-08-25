Global Smart Cities, Buildings, and Homes Markets Bundle 2017-2022 - Focus on Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) and Real-time Data Markets

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) will enable users and devices to store/access much higher volumes of data by way of direct access to the Internet rather than relying upon transport through the core of cellular networks. MEC significantly optimizes available bandwidth as well as cellular back-haul, two areas that will become increasingly important as LTE continues to evolve and 5G networks roll-out. A variety of enhanced and new apps and services will be enabled by MEC. Many of these new apps and services will be directly or indirectly involved with Smart Cities, Intelligent Buildings, and Smart Homes.

This research evaluates MEC technology, architecture and building blocks, ecosystem, market drivers, applications, solutions, and deployment challenges. The report also analyzes MEC industry initiatives, leading companies, and solutions. The report includes a market assessment and forecast for MEC users/devices within CSP networks and MEC revenue globally, regionally, and within the enterprise market for years 2017 to 2022. This research also assesses the global market for IoT generated from Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, and Smart Homes. The report provides detailed forecasts globally and regionally for the period 2017 to 2022.



Key Topics Covered:



Multi-access Edge Computing 2017 - 2022



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Understanding Multi-access Edge Computing

2.2 Important Characteristics of MEC

2.3 MEC Benefits



3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

3.1 MEC Platform Architecture Building Blocks

3.2 MEC Value Chain for Edge Cloud Computing

3.3 MEC Technology Building Blocks

3.4 MEC Technology Enablers

3.5 MEC Deployment



4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Limitations of Cloud Convergence

4.2 IT and Telecom Network Convergence

4.3 Base Station Evolution

4.4 Cell Aggregation

4.5 Virtualization in the Cloud

4.6 Continually Improving Server Capacity

4.7 Data Center to Network Interactions

4.8 Open and Flexible App and Service Ecosystem

4.9 Fifth Generation (5G) Wireless

4.10 Edge Cloud and Data Transferability

4.11 Proximate Cloud Computing

4.12 Increasingly Faster Content Delivery

4.13 Advantages of MEC Small Cell Deployment

4.14 Overall Mobile Data Demand

4.15 Low Latency Applications

4.16 Integration of MEC with Cloud RAN

4.17 MEC Enhances Real-time Data and Analytics



5 MEC Ecosystem

5.1 Network Ecosystem

5.2 MEC Ecosystem Players



6 MEC Application and Service Strategies

6.1 Optimizing the Mobile Cloud

6.2 Context Aware Services



7 MEC Market Forecasts 2017 - 2022

7.1 Global Market 2017 - 2022

7.2 MEC Regional Market 2017 - 2022

7.3 MEC Network Users/Devices 2017 - 2022



8 Conclusions and Recommendations



Real-time IoT Data in Smart Cities, Buildings, and Homes 2017 - 2022



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Smart Cities

2.2 Intelligent Buildings

2.3 Connected Homes



3 Real Time IoT Data Analytics in Smart City Market 2017 - 2022

3.1 Global Market

3.2 Market by Type

3.3 Market by Deployment Model

3.4 Market by Sector

3.5 Market by Region



4 Real Time IoT Data Analytics Market in Intelligent Buildings 2017 - 2022

4.1 Global Market

4.2 Market by Type

4.3 Market by Business Model

4.4 Market by End User

4.5 Market by Region



5 Real Time IoT Data Analytics Market in Connected Homes 2017 - 2022

5.1 Global Market

5.2 Market by Type

5.3 Market by Business Model

5.4 Market by Region



6 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Smart Cities

6.2 Intelligent Buildings

6.3 Connected Homes



