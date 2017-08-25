

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The Argentinean Minister of Agroindustry, Ricardo Buryaile, confirmed that the South American country would once again export soybean oil to China.



Buryaile heads an Argentinean delegation sent to China this week. The news brought relief to the biofuels sector only a few days after the United States has imposed a 61% tariff on Argentinean biodiesel imports. Soybean oil is used, among other things, to produce biodiesel.



'This great achievement allows us to increase our value-added exports and recover, after two years of work, a market in constant growth,' said the minister.



This decision is part of the commitment made by presidents Xi Jinping and Mauricio Macri during a meeting in May aimed at balancing the bilateral trade balance.



