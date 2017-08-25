Global Self-Leveling Concrete Market 2017-2022 by Type (Underlayment and Toppings) & End User (Residential and Commercial)

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Self-Leveling Concrete Market by Type (Underlayment and Toppings), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The self-leveling concrete market is estimated to be USD 4.93 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2022

Surge in demand for self-leveling concrete in developing nations and the growing construction market are anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market in the coming years.

Based on type, the underlayment segment is projected to lead the global self-leveling concrete market during the forecast period. Self-leveling underlayment provides smooth and accurate surfaces, and helps to minimize surface imperfections and irregularities to an existing floor. The underlayment type self-leveling concrete is placed over existing subfloors before the installation of floor coverings, such as tiles, carpets, wood, and other polymer-based coverings. Rapid industrialization, growing residential and commercial construction market, along with initiatives of governments of emerging economies for the development of public infrastructure are anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market for underlayment in the coming years.

Commercial and residential are the key end users of the global self-leveling concrete market. Commercial is the largest end user segment of the global self-leveling market in 2017. It is also the fastest-growing end-use industry and is projected to lead the global market in the future. The growing demand for self-leveling concrete from retail spaces, educational institutions, industrial plants, restaurants, healthcare institutes, and industrial floor spaces are anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market during the forecast period.

The Europe region is estimated to be the largest market for self-leveling concrete in 2017. Italy and Germany are the major countries in the Europe self-leveling concrete market. The growth of the Europe self-leveling concrete market can be attributed to the rise in construction activities, followed by the growing renovation and re-construction market in the region. These factors are anticipated to drive the self-leveling concrete market in the coming years. The Asia Pacific self-leveling concrete market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Self-Leveling Concrete Market, By Type

7 Self-Leveling Concrete Market, By End User

8 Regional Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

ACG Materials

Ardex Group

Arkema Group

CTS Cement

Dayton Superior Corporation

Duraamen Engineered Products, Inc.

Durabond Products Limited

Durex Coverings, Inc.

Edison Coating, Inc.

Flowcrete

Fosroc

Harricrete Ltd.

Köster Bauchemie AG

Lafargeholcim

Larsen Building Products

Laticrete International, Inc.

MYK Schomburg

Mapei S.P.A

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sakrete

Sika AG

TCC Materials

The Quikrete Companies

USG Corporation

W. R. Meadows , Inc.

