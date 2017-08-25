IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against TechnipFMC plc and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against TechnipFMC plc ('TechnipFMC' or the 'Company') (NYSE: FTI) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between April 27, 2017 and July 24, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 2, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, TechnipFMC made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: the Company had a material weakness in its internal control over rates used in the calculations of the foreign currency effects on certain of its engineering and construction projects; that TechnipFMC lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information went public, shares of TechnipFMC decreased in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

