NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- This news release is issued by Ivanhoe Industries, LLC ("Ivanhoe Industries"), pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares of Kincora Copper Limited ("KCC").

HPX TechCo Inc. ("TechCo"), an affiliate of Ivanhoe Industries, is a registered holder of 4,053,183 common shares of KCC (each, a "KCC Share"), and is the registered holder of warrants of KCC ("Warrants") to purchase 2,009,232 KCC Shares. High Power Ventures Inc. ("Ventures") an affiliate of Ivanhoe Industries, is the registered holder of 48,291 KCC Shares. As a result, Ivanhoe Industries, indirectly through Ventures and TechCo, has beneficial ownership or control over 4,101,474 KCC Shares and Warrants to purchase 2,009,232 KCC Shares.

On August 22, 2017, KCC completed a private placement that has caused Ivanhoe Industries' beneficial ownership of KCC Shares to decrease to approximately 9.21% of KCC's issued and outstanding shares, on a partially diluted basis and assuming only the Warrants held by TechCo are exercised. Accordingly, Ivanhoe Industries has ceased to be an insider of KCC under applicable Canadian securities legislation and has updated its profile on the SEDI website to reflect this change.

Depending on economic or market conditions, or matters relating to KCC, or Ivanhoe Industries, Ivanhoe Industries or its affiliates may choose to acquire additional securities of KCC or dispose of securities of KCC.

For further information in connection with the transactions hereunder please go to Kincora Copper Limited's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com, or contact Penny Schattenkirk at (604) 689-8765 . Ivanhoe Industries has an office c/o 654-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3E1.

