This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 November 2011, 27 February 2014, 10 March 2014 and 26 August 2014 (the "Announcements") in relation to various facility agreements with Sberbank of Russia (the "Existing Agreements"). Capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

The Company announces that the various parties to the Existing Agreements have agreed (subject to signing of the respective documentation) to novate the Existing Agreements and enter into the new combined credit facility agreement (the "Combined Credit Facility Agreement") with the key terms as described below.

(a) Maturity

The final maturity is extended for 3 years until 24 December 2024. Quarterly repayments starting from March 2021 shall be repaid according to the repayment schedule set out therein.

(b) Interest rate

Starting from the date of execution of the relevant documentation: 3 month LIBOR (subject to minimum rate of 3 month LIBOR at the level of 1%) 3.75% p.a.

(c) Covenants and undertakings

Certain financial covenants, undertakings and non-financial covenants in the Existing Agreements that are in accordance with the Combined PXF Facility (as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 26 April 2016) shall be substituted in the Combined Credit Facility Agreement by certain obligations that are in line with the PXF 2017 (as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 25 May 2017).

(d) Security documentation

Amendments will be made to the security documentation signed between certain members of the Group and Sberbank in order to reflect the changes stated in the Combined Credit Facility Agreement.

25 August 2017

