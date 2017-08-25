

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.4 percent on year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the June reading.



Core inflation, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.5 percent - again unchanged and matching forecasts.



Overall consumer prices for the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - climbed 0.5 percent on year in August. That exceeded expectations for 0.3 percent and was up from 0.1 percent in July.



Core CPI for Tokyo gained 0.4 percent, beating forecasts for 0.3 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the previous month.



