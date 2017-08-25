Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and applicable French law and regulations.

Release of the 2017 Interim Results Announcement containing the 2017 Interim Report

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that the unaudited interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2017 (the "2017 Interim Results Announcement"), containing the full text of the Company's 2017 interim report (the "2017 Interim Report"), has been published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers and released in France in accordance with French law and regulations on the date hereof. The 2017 Interim Results Announcement, including the 2017 Interim Report, is available for viewing on the Company's website at http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk. A press release of the Company in relation to its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 was also published by the Company on the date hereof and is available for viewing on the Company's website at http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

25 August 2017

