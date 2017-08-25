HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Hundreds of international suppliers and industry leaders will welcome over 9,000 buyers from across Asia and beyond to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) on 30 August - 1 September, for the fourth edition of Natural & Organic Products Asia (NOPA).

Key buyers from influential retailers across Asia have confirmed their visit to NOPA 2017, including all of the region's major traditional brick and mortar retailers, major national importers and distributors, plus a growing list of e-commerce platforms who are gaining market share in food, beauty and natural living sectors.

Asia's organic market is growing rapidly and it is expected to experience in excess of 10% annual growth until 2020. To cope with the huge market demand, NOPA 2017 will showcase thousands of new natural and organic products from more than 40 countries. Buyers will have the chance to taste and experience for the first time many new-to-Asia products covering key trends including healthy snacking, silver generation, health foods and supplements, green living, sports nutrition, female care, maternity & baby products, white label natural products.

The exhibits at the show are grouped into four main categories: Natural Food, Natural Beauty & Spa, Natural Living, Health & Nutrition. A wide range of natural, organic, fairtrade, free-from and special diet products will also be highlighted.

The Four Show Segments:

Natural Food Show

Innovative healthy foods will be in the spotlight this year at NOPA to satisfy consumers' taste buds in a natural and healthy way. Hikian Raw Honey from Finland will appear in Asia for the first time. Ginseng rice from China, extra virgin oil with lemon, and a wide range of coconut products, such as oil, chips, sugar from across Southeast Asia are also some of the hottest selections.

Natural Beauty & Spa

Body gel and oil products are the highlight in the beauty and spa segment. The products are made with special and rare ingredients such as Shilajit from Bhutan and magnesium from Hungary. A wide range of natural beauty products from southeast Asia are also available, including basil massage oil, lemongrass body scrub, serum, dietary supplement and many more.

Health & Nutrition

Herbal supplements will take the lead in the health segment. Premium products made with Korean Ginseng, Canadian Wild Chaga, New Zealand Manuka Honey, Chinese Tienchi, etc. can be found at NOPA. A wide range of protein products, superfoods, detox drinks, health and nutrition boosters are also popular.

Natural Living

A diverse range of baby-specific products from hair care, skin care, toiletries, wipe, detergents to clothing will be showcased, including coconut diaper cream, bottle and dish liquid, etc. Chemical-free and eco oral care products for young children, as well as adults, will also be available, such as tooth powder and whitening tooth mud and many more.

The booming cross-border eCommerce industry in Asia provides a goldmine of opportunities for natural and organic brands to expand business in years to come. The rising Chinese middle-class and the de-regulation of China's cross-border shipping laws have both contributed to the recent boom in trade directly with knowledgeable Chinese consumers. Effective business strategies, digital marketing, consumer behavior and market trend analysis are key factors determining business success.

Over 20 business seminars and forums will be conducted at NOPA with Google, Baidu, WGSN, Hong Kong Organic Resource Centre, Federation of Beauty Industry (HK), KRAV from Sweden and Allergy Certified from Denmark, plus other international certification bodies, influential retailers and technology gurus interacting with buyers and share their success stories (Full programme) of online retailing, cross-border eCommerce, consumer engagement, business management, together with the latest information on certification and market development.

Highlighted Topics in Natural Business Forum

Grow Your Business with Google's Cutting-Edge Technology

Matt Ng, Agency Manager, Greater China, Google

Matt Ng, Agency Manager, Greater China, Google Get Closer to Chinese Consumer Using Baidu Solutions

John Lo, Sales Director, Baidu International

John Lo, Sales Director, Baidu International Road Map to Enter Hong Kong & China - Through Regular Import & Cross Border E-Commerce

Yolanda Che, Director, Welspring

Yolanda Che, Director, Welspring Asia in Global Market for Organic Foods

Amarjit Sahota, President, Ecovia Intelligence

Amarjit Sahota, President, Ecovia Intelligence Opportunity & Challenge of Organic Retail Business in HK

Rex Yau, Director, O'Farm Limited

Rex Yau, Director, O'Farm Limited WGSN Trendtalk: The Future of Wellness

Charlie Clark, Trend Specialist, WGSN Mindset

(Full Programme: www.NaturalProducts.com.hk)

New for 2017, the NOPA Live Theatre will make its first appearance at NOPA. It will be an exciting stage for the exhibitors to directly interact with buyers by providing sample tasting of one best and latest product. Around 100 new products under 11 categories will be introduced during short, 10 minute, 'elevator pitch' presentations. This is regarded as the most efficient platform for buyers to view and try all new products according to their sourcing interests.

Highlighted Sections in NOPA Live Theatre

Certified Food and Beauty Products (Organic/Allergy-free/Free from etc.)

A Unique Swedish Food Tasting - Healthy, Delicious and Even More Than Organic

Natural Ingredients (oil, seeds, herbs, etc.)

Natural Beauty Products (hair, shower and massage products)

Sports Nutrition and Protein Products

Healthy Beverages

Cooking Demonstration by Hong Kong Organic Resource Center

Healthy Korea Cuisine Cooking Demonstration

Healthy Snacks

Mother & Baby Products (food and beverages, personal care products, nutritional supplements, household products etc.)

(Full Programme: www.NaturalProducts.com.hk)

NOPA 2017 will once again feature international pavilions to meet buyers' specific preferences and needs. Australia, one of the world's largest producers of organic products, has been named the country of the year. The Australian exhibitors will showcase their premium natural and organic products made with the finest agricultural produce, including organic certified beef and pork, nutritional fruit drinks and supplements, Manuka honey products, natural bath, body care and living products, etc.

Australia organic export to the Asian market continues to increase consistently. Due to the strict quarantine laws, Australia has been able to protect its unique and diverse flora and fauna from natural enemies. The strict food safety laws and organic certification requirements ensures that Australia can supply premium natural products.

Hong Kong has seen a strong growth in the supply of Australian organic produce, and has become one of the major export destinations of Australian organic producers since 2016.

Philippines and Korea will have their first pavilions at NOPA. They will join other leading countries including Australia, Sweden (KRAV), Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and USA to introduce their unique and finest organic produce, eco-friendly products, herbal health supplements, beauty and wellness products, etc. to the Asian buyers.

The Start-up Zone will feature new companies and brands presenting premium gluten free and vegan foods from Europe, natural beauty products, magnesium cosmetics and massage products, herbal personal care products, manufactured with innovative recipe and technology.

The 4th Natural & Organic Awards Asia will continue to bring together industry professionals to recognise and celebrate the standout brands and products of the year. The award will highlight around 250 cutting-edge products from the exhibitors. Expo visitors can vote for their favourite products across 8 categories and the products with the most votes will be announced as the winner of their category at the Award Presentation Ceremony (5pm, 31 August).

Online voting is now available to the expo visitors during visitor online registration (www.naturalproducts.com.hk) until 5pm, 28 August. Onsite voting will be open to the expo visitors, who have not voted online, from 9am, 30 August to 12noon, 31 August at the Natural & Organic Awards Asia Showcase.

Natural and Organic Products Asia 2017 Venue and Opening Hours

Venue:

Hall 1DE, the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC)

Show Opening Date and Time: Wednesday 30 August, 2017: 10:00am to 6:00pm Thursday 31 August, 2017: 10:00am to 6:00pm Friday 1 September, 2017: 10:00am to 5:00pm

NOPA is an ideal sourcing platform for health enthusiasts, businesses, and entrepreneurs who are sourcing anything innovative and advanced in the natural and organic sector. The fourth edition of the expo will take place from 30 August to 1 September at Hall 1DE of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. More than 9,000 international buyers will get to see the best of Asia's natural and organic food, personal care and cosmetics products, nutritional products, daily necessities and other related services.

Visitor Online Registration is now open at www.naturalproducts.com.hk until 5pm, 28 August. Trade professionals who are interested in visiting NOPA can also register onsite during the expo days. For more information about NOPA, please contact us or visit www.naturalproducts.com.hk

