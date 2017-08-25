

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE)and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) have held talks over joint production of some light-utility vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report noted that the talks are in very early stages. Such cooperation could include jointly building future versions of Volkswagen's Caddy panel van, a boxy vehicle popular in Germany with handymen and families-and Volkswagen's Amarok midsize pickup truck, which it also sells mostly in Europe.



Volkswagen isn't currently eyeing the Jeep unit itself, or considering a takeover bid for Fiat Chrysler, the report said. The report said Volkswagen believes a takeover of Fiat Chrysler would be complicated and difficult to complete while the German auto maker is still embroiled in a diesel emissions-cheating scandal that has cost the company nearly $25 billion.



