

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Friday after data showed that core consumer prices rose for the seventh straight month in July and as investors awaited comments from central bankers' meeting at Jackson Hole later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 66.73 points or 0.34 percent to 19,420.50, off a high of 19,443.69 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is advancing almost 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.2 percent, while Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are edging down less than 0.1 percent each.



Among automakers, Toyota is up almost 1 percent and Honda is adding 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is up 0.4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing almost 1 percent despite the fall in crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Tokuyama Corp. is gaining almost 5 percent, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is rising more than 4 percent and Yamata Holdings is up 4 percent.



On the flip side, Toho Zinc and Yaskawa Electric are declining almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in Japan advanced 0.4 percent on year in July, in line with expectations and unchanged from the June reading. Core inflation, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.5 percent - again unchanged and matching forecasts.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices were up 0.6 percent on year in July. That was beneath expectations for 0.8 percent and down from the downwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in June.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday in choppy trading as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which gets underway later today. Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are both scheduled to speak at the conference on Friday.



The Dow slipped 28.69 points or 0.1 percent to 21,783.40, the Nasdaq edged down 7.08 points or 0.1 percent to 6,271.33 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.07 points or 0.2 percent to 2,438.97.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices fell Thursday after US Gulf Coast refineries shut operations as Tropical Storm Harvey was forecast to turn into a major hurricane. WTI oil declined $0.98 or 2 percent to $47.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX