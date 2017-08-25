

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Starting on Thursday, Google will police YouTube like it never has before, adding warnings and disabling advertising on videos that the company determines crosses its new threshold for offensive content, Bloomberg reported.



YouTube isn't removing the selected videos, but is instead setting new restrictions on viewing, sharing and making money on them. A note detailing the changes will go to producers of the affected videos on Thursday, the reoirt saud citing to Alphabet's spokeswoman.



The new restrictions, which target what Walker called 'inflammatory religious or supremacist content,' are expected to hit a small fraction of videos, the report said citing people familiar with the matter. YouTube reportedly said it uploads over 400 hours of video a minute. Videos tagged by its new policy won't be able to run ads or have comments posted, and won't appear in any recommended lists on the video site. A warning screen will also appear before the videos, which will not be able to play when embedded on external websites. YouTube will let video creators contest the restrictions through an appeals process.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX