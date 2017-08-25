

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that Derek Aberle has decided to leave the company after a successful 17-year career during which he served as President of Qualcomm. His departure will be effective as of December 31, 2017.



As part of its transition plan, Qualcomm announced that executive vice president and QTL president Alex Rogers, who has run QTL since March 2016, and is a member of Qualcomm's Executive Committee, will report directly to Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf.



Rogers joined Qualcomm in 2001 and has since held various leadership positions at the company. During his tenure leading QTL, Rogers has helped conclude key licensing agreements in China, been involved in numerous IP and regulatory matters and launched new teams within QTL focused on technology, product strategy, compliance and relationship management.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX