IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 8% EBITA growth in the first half of 2017

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (25 August 2017) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first half year 2017 results.



Highlights

· Gross profit growth of 9% to EUR 212.2 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)

· Operating EBITA increase of 8% to EUR 84.6 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)

· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 7% to EUR 57.9 million (+6% on a constant currency basis)

· Cash earnings per share increased by 8% to EUR 1.09

· Acquisition of Neuvendis, completed on 23 June 2017, expanding the Italian operations in the speciality chemicals market

· Acquisitions of Bossco Industries (US) and L.V. Lomas (Canada) in July/August 2017 are important steps in the further development of IMCD's North America position



Piet van der Slikke, CEO: 'We are satisfied with the development of our business in the first half of 2017. EBITA grew by 8% and most of the other indicators developed positively. We advanced our strategic goals in Europe with the acquisition of Neuvendis (Italy) and in North America with Bossco (Houston) and L.V. Lomas (Toronto). We remain optimistic about the remainder of the year.'

PRESS RELEASE_ IMCD first half year 2017 results (http://hugin.info/164110/R/2129182/813262.pdf)



