

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 140.59 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 140.21.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to 0.9205, 1.2371 and 1.2810 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9217, 1.2354 and 1.2799, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 142.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the euro, 1.26 against the franc and 1.29 against the greenback.



