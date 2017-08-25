

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to an 8-day low of 129.50 against the euro and a 1-week low of 113.67 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 129.26 and 113.46, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 140.59 and 109.77 from yesterday's closing quotes of 140.21 and 109.55, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 130.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 143.00 against the pound and 111.00 against the greenback.



