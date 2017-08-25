Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170824191320_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-24 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 3784 Unit price: 7,78630 Euro Volume: 3793 Unit price: 7,67720 Euro Volume: 4152 Unit price: 7,77945 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 11729 Volume weighted average price: 7.74859 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-24 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 886 Unit price: 7,78214 Euro Volume: 27 Unit price: 7,75500 Euro Volume: 456 Unit price: 7,78164 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1369 Volume weighted average price: 7.78144 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-24 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 330 Unit price: 7,78802 Euro Volume: 1180 Unit price: 7,76525 Euro Volume: 392 Unit price: 7,78081 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1902 Volume weighted average price: 7.77241 Euro