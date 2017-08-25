

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 86.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 86.52.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie advanced to 1.4926 and 0.7903 from early lows of 1.4953 and 0.7885, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 1.43 against the euro and 0.80 against the greenback.



