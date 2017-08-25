TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd (TSX VENTURE: EOG) (AIM: ECO)

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

First Quarter Results for the three months ended 31 June 2017 and Operational Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: EOG; AIM: ECO), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in highly prospective regions in South America and Africa, is pleased to announce it has filed its quarterly financial and operational results for the three months ended 30 June 2017.

Operational Highlights:

Increased presence in the UK financial market following our successful admission to AIM in February 2017

Actively engaged in evaluating new assets and potential transactions that will add value to our already robust portfolio of licences.

Financial Highlights:

Healthy balance sheet at the end of the period with over CAD$4.9m in cash and working capital of CAD$5.4m

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas +1 (416) 250 1955 Gil Holzman, CEO Colin Kinley, COO Alan Friedman, VP Finlay Thomson, UK and IR manager +44 (0) 7976 248471 Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)+44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris Rory Murphy James Bellman Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3463 5000 Alex Walker Jonathan Evans Robert Beenstock Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 Eran Zucker Duncan Vasey Lucy Williams Yellow Jersey PR +44 (0) 7768 537 739 Felicity Winkles Harriet Jackson

