Helsinki, Finland, 2017-08-25 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIGITALIST GROUP PLC Stock Exchange Release 25 August 2017 at 09:00



Change in Digitalist Group Plc's number of shares



In connection with closing of the acquisition of shares in NodeOne Group AB on 24 August 2017, Digitalist Group Plc ("Digitalist Group") issued a total of 37,500,000 new shares. The shares have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 25 August 2017 and will be admitted to public trade on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange approximately on 28 April 2017 in the same class of shares as the company's old shares.



The new shares will carry the right to receive dividends and other distribution of funds, if any, and other shareholder rights in Digitalist Group as of the registration of the shares with the Finnish Trade Register. Digitalist Group now has a total of 408,049,597 shares and votes.



DIGITALIST GROUP PLC



Board of Directors



For more information, please contact:



Digitalist Group Plc



CEO Sami Paihonen, tel. +358 50 502 1111, sami.paihonen@digitalistgroup.com



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd



Main media



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642821