Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Report for the second quarter 2017

Songa Offshore SE reports total revenue for the second quarter 2017 of USD 174 million and EBITDA of USD 107 million.

Please find attached the Report and the Presentation for the second quarter 2017.

25 August 2017

Limassol, Cyprus

Board of Directors

Songa Offshore SE

Questions should be directed to:

Bjørnar Iversen, CEO (+357 99649152)

Jan Rune Steinsland, CFO (+47 97052533)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Songa Offshore SE Q2 2017 Report (http://hugin.info/136777/R/2129235/813286.pdf)

Songa Offshore SE Q2 2017 Presentation (http://hugin.info/136777/R/2129235/813287.pdf)



