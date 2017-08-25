Navamedic ASA: Navamedic ASA: Trade by primary insider





Kathryn Baker, Chairman of the Board in Navamedic ASA has of 24 August 2017 acquired 3400 shares in Navamedic ASA. The shares are acquired through her company Lakeside AS at an average price of NOK 10,80 per share. Following this transaction Mrs Baker holds a total of 3400 shares in Navamedic ASA.

