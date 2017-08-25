sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,19 Euro		+0,002
+0,17 %
WKN: A0JKUU ISIN: NO0010205966 Ticker-Symbol: N1A 
25.08.2017
Navamedic ASA: Navamedic ASA: Trade by primary insider


Kathryn Baker, Chairman of the Board in Navamedic ASA has of 24 August 2017 acquired 3400 shares in Navamedic ASA. The shares are acquired through her company Lakeside AS at an average price of NOK 10,80 per share. Following this transaction Mrs Baker holds a total of 3400 shares in Navamedic ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Toril Ås

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Navamedic ASA

Tel: +47 95 70 10 71

E-mail: toril.as@navamedic.com (mailto:toril.as@navamedic.com)

 
 
 
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Navamedic ASA via Globenewswire

