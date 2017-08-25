Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 25, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) -SalesLexus International today announced it sold 305,169 vehicles worldwide in the first six months of 2017 (January to June). This sales performance represents a 4.42% decrease compared to the same sales period last year (January to June 2016). The 2017CY sales performance so far reflects challenges in the global luxury market and the continued consumer shift toward crossover products."The luxury automotive brands from all over the globe, including Lexus, are involved in a supreme effort to help entice the next generation of luxury consumers with our products, our services, and our brand experience. Lexus has a very clear focus on these pillars globally and expects to enjoy continued long term growth as a luxury brand," said Lexus International President Yoshihiro Sawa.From a product portfolio standpoint, Lexus Luxury Utility Vehicles were strong performers in the 90-plus markets where Lexus is available with 186,523 total sales globally during the first half of the year versus 118,638 passenger cars sold. This luxury SUV sales drive was led globally by the midsize RX (90,312 units sold globally) and premium compact NX (66,946 units) driving consumers to the brand with their combination of style and utility. Globally, the lineup of Lexus luxury SUVs accounted for 61.1% of the brand's total sales during the first 6 months of 2017.With LC already hitting showrooms, the remainder of calendar year 2017 will see the Lexus engaged in marketing activities supporting a reborn flagship LS sedan which goes on sale early next year. These two premium models signal the brand direction for Lexus with their passionate styling, performance and visionary technologies.Yoshihiro Sawa added, "2017 will see us further develop our Lexus brand as the all-new LC coupe and LS sedans arrive to market. The styling language, performance, identity and emotion communicated by these two important models will help better communicate our evolving brand image to global luxury consumers."Brand InitiativesLexus will continue its decade-plus long partnership with the world's largest design event, the Salone del Mobile di Milano (Milan Design Week). The Lexus Design Award is an annual collaboration with world-renowned designers that encourages young designers to create unique installations that express true luxury in unique interpretations of design.Several weeks ago, the much-anticipated action-adventure epic, Valerian: City of a Thousand Planets, directed by Luc Besson, opened in theaters. The film's hero, Valerian played by Dane Dehaan, pilots a Lexus SKYJET which is a visionary interpretation of future transportation and was the result of collaboration between Lexus Design and the film's creative team.The Intersect By Lexus luxury culture and cuisine brand experience space and design gallery in Tokyo is celebrating its third anniversary this summer. A second Intersect By Lexus gallery has opened in Dubai UAE for guests to enjoy Lexus experiences outside of their cars, and a third Intersect By Lexus gallery is scheduled to open in New York City this year.Lexus entered international motorsports in 2016 with active programs racing the RC coupe in Japan's Super GT500 series and in the German VLN endurance racing series at the famous Nurburgring circuit. In North America, Lexus USA has been competing in the IMSA Weathertech series with two GT3-spec RC F coupes entered by 3GT Racing in IMSA's GTD class for production-based racing sportscars.HonorsIn 2017 Lexus revealed a pre-production versions of the coming LS 500 flagship sedan to great acclaim: at the North American International Auto show the LS earned an "Eyes on Design" interior award for Best Interior Design. This award comes on the heels of the two awards won by the LC 500 the prior year: the LC coupe shares architecture and inspiration with the all-new LS.Product NewsThe Lexus lineup of hybrid gasoline-electric models will continue to expand in 2017 beyond its current range of ten (10) different high-efficiency, ultra-low-emission, luxury vehicles in markets throughout the world:1. CT 200h2. HS 250h (Japan only)3. ES 300h4. IS 300h5. RC 300h6. GS 300h7. GS 450h8. LC 500h9. RX 450h10. NX 300hThe year 2017 will offer consumers the opportunity to sample the new Lexus Multi-stage Hybrid technology which first appeared in the LC coupe and then in the LS flagship sedan. This innovative system uses a mechanical multi-speed transmission and advanced hybrid system control software to help maximize the driving experience of the highly reliable power split device used to balance engine and electric motor output on Lexus hybrids. For the driver, the 10 discrete speeds of the new hybrid system help to deliver the sensation, acceleration and reflexes akin to the mechanical 10-speed automatic equipped on the gasoline version.In 2017, at the North American Auto Show, the all-new LS 500 debuted the brand's 3.5 liter V6 twin-turbo engine. Boasting 415 horsepower this new engine breaks ground in terms of efficiency and per-liter output in the class.About LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUSContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.