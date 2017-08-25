

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 79.15 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 78.95.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.6341 and 0.7218 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6370 and 0.7207, respectively.



The kiwi edges up to 1.0939 against the Australian dollar, from an early more than 5-month low of 1.10.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 81.00 against the yen, 1.59 against the euro, 0.73 against the greenback and 1.07 against the aussie.



