

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is set to publish Germany's detailed quarterly national accounts for the second quarter and foreign trade prices for July in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET. According to initial estimate, the economy expanded 0.6 percent sequentially in the second quarter. Import prices are expected to climb 2.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.5 percent increase in June.



Ahead of these data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.9207 against the pound, 1.1383 against the Swiss franc, 1.1798 against the U.S. dollar and 129.29 against the yen.



