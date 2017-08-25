

ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER RULE 2.10 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 (THE 'TAKEOVER RULES')



Rule 2.10 disclosure



Dalradian Resources Inc. (the 'Company'/'Dalradian') announces, in accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Takeover Rules, that at the close of business on 24 August 2017 Dalradian had the following relevant securities (within the meaning of the Takeover Rules) in issue: (i) 264,689,879 common shares in the Company (ISIN reference number: CA2354991002), (ii) warrants issued by the Company, which are not listed on any stock exchange, and which if exercised would result in the issue of 22,036,275 new common shares in the Company, (iii) options issued by the Company which if exercised would result in the issue of 10,116,666 new common shares in the Company, (iv) restricted share units redeemable for 1,885,000 new common shares in the Company, and (v) deferred share units redeemable for 504,000 new common shares in the Company.



The Directors of Dalradian accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.



August 25, 2017



For immediate release



About Dalradian Resources Inc. Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.



For more information: Marla Gale Vice President Communications +1 416 583 5600 investor@dalradian.com



Canaccord Genuity Limited (Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison +44 (0)20 7523 800



Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Philip Secrett /Richard Tonthat/Harrison Clarke +44 (0)20 7383 5100



