

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are likely to follow Asian peers modestly higher on Friday, despite slight losses overnight on Wall Street. The investors are taking a cautious approach ahead to speeches from key central bankers later today at their annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are both scheduled to speak at the Federal Reserve's Economic Policy Symposium on Friday. The markets will be watching the speeches for hints on the future monetary policy.



The traders are also being concerned on developments in Washington after President Donald Trump criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan in a series of tweets on Thursday.



Asian markets were trading higher on Friday, though the gains were modest. In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index was up 0.7 percent, after data showed that core consumer prices rose for the seventh straight month in July.



In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index was trading up 0.05 percent, recovering early losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was trading up 0.7 percent. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite traded 1.16 percent higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday. The Dow slipped 28.69 points or 0.1 percent to 21,783.40, the Nasdaq edged down 7.08 points or 0.1 percent to 6,271.33 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.07 points or 0.2 percent to 2,438.97.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down 2.25 points or 0.04 percent to 5,113.13, the German DAX Index inched up by 6.53 points or 0.1 percent to 12,180.83 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 24.41 points or 0.3 percent to 7,407.06.



In commodities, crude oil prices fell Thursday after US Gulf Coast refineries shut operations as Tropical Storm Harvey was forecast to turn into a major hurricane. U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI oil was trading up 0.7 percent on Friday to $47.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Gold was trading at $1,291.60, down 0.03% as market geared for Jackson Hole speeches.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar firmed as investors anticipated the central banking meeting in Jackson Hole. Dollar was trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Friday.



