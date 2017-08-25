

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 3-day high of 1.4753 against the euro and a 3-week high of 87.74 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4769 and 87.49, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonie advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 1.2506 and a 1-month high of 0.9870 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2519 and 0.9888, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.45 against the euro, 89.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the greenback and 0.97 against the aussie.



