Wirecard Offers Cashless End-to-end Solution for Europe's Largest Taxi Booking App taxi.eu

ASCHHEIM, Germany, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

From ordering to secure payment, passengers can complete everything on their mobiles

Wirecard forwards bookings from customers directly to the respective taxi offices

Wirecard, the leading provider of payment and internet technology, will in future process all online payments for the taxi.eu app. The app is designed by fms/Austrosoft, a taxi fleet management system manufacturer, and is Europe's largest taxi booking portal with more than 65,000 connected vehicles in over 100 European locations. The collaboration with Wirecard allows taxi.eu passengers to order a taxi online and make convenient cashless payments via their smartphone from inside the vehicle. Wirecard then forwards the payment from the passenger directly to the respective taxi office.

Wirecard has developed the customised end-to-end digital solution, which is now available across Europe at all participating taxi offices. All online payments are securely and directly processed. In addition, Wirecard also facilitates relevant regional payment options, for example iDEAL in the Netherlands.

Roland Toch, Managing Director at Wirecard CEE: "Ever more people are using apps for all kinds of transactions. We are delighted to support taxi.eu in offering their customers an end-to-end solution which offers genuine value-added enabling users to conveniently order and make cashless payments for taxis throughout Europe via their smartphones. The otherwise additional step of manual payments is rendered obsolete for customers - a development which reflects the importance of m-commerce. This is also a huge advantage for taxi offices, as they now receive payments directly without them being processed via third parties."

Michael Weiss, Managing Director of fms/Austrosoft, comments: "We were looking for an experienced payment provider, to process payments directly and securely through the taxi.eu app from one source. We paid a lot of attention to the requirements and needs of our passengers as well as our cooperating taxi centres throughout Europe. We have certainly found the right partner in Wirecard, whose innovative and secure payment system will support us in exactly the way we imagined. This will allow us to further strengthen our position as the leading taxi booking portal on the European taxi market."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About taxi.eu:

taxi.eu was developed as an electronic booking service for taxi offices. The app for both Android and Apple smartphones is operated by fms Systems GmbH, headquartered in Berlin and Vienna. Hermann Waldner and Michael Weiss are the CEOs. Both partners bring a wealth of experiences in terms of order procurement and developing software for project development. taxi.eu currently works with more than 155 taxi offices in over 100 towns and cities. It is a co-founding member of the IRU's (International Road Union) "Global Taxi Network" More than 65 000 connected taxis and around 195 000 drivers in over ten European countries currently drive for taxi.eu in national cities: Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Prague, Vienna and Berlin, as well as the Swiss cities of Basel, Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich in addition to Lyon in France. The app has been available in Istanbul, Turkey and Athens, Greece, since 2015. In all countries, the taxi.eu app works in accordance with the respective national legislation. The app connects passengers directly with the nearest taxi switching centre in a total of 4,500 cities and communities in Germany. The app has been downloaded approximately three million times.

