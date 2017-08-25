Claes Larsson to Leave his Position as Managing Director at Castellum

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Claes Larsson, Managing Director of Castellum's Central Region, will leave the company after 16 years. He will remain in his position until year-end, and will be available for consultation until March 31, 2018, in order to ensure smooth continuity.

Claes Larsson has acquired long and extensive experience in the real estate business. He joined Castellum 2002 and has since then successfully managed and developed operations within the region, including the consolidation of former wholly owned Castellum subsidiaries.

"I want to sincerely thank Claes for his wholehearted efforts and long commitment", says Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO. "His experience and tireless efforts have significantly contributed to Castellum's success in Central Sweden, as well as to the development of the company as a whole."

The process of recruiting a successor to the position of Managing Director, Castellum Central Region, has been initiated.

For additional information, please contact:

Henrik Saxborn

CEO

Phone +46-31-60-74-50

Ulrika Danielsson

CFO

Phone +46-31-60-74-74

www.castellum.se

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounts to approx. SEK 76 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and logistics with a total lettable area of approx. 4.4 million sq.m.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities from Copenhagen in the south to Sundsvall in the north.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ)

Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg

Org nr/Corp Id no SE 556475-5550

Phone +46-31-60-74-00 Fax +46-31-13-17-55

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/castellum/r/claes-larsson-to-leave-his-position-as-managing-director-at-castellum,c2333350

The following files are available for download: