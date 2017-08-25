HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 25 August 2017 at 9:30 a.m.



HONKARAKENNE OYJ: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Saarimäki, Kyösti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20170824201723_2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Honkarakenne Oyj LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-24 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900104 Volume: 576 Unit price: 2,75000 Euro Volume: 2150 Unit price: 2,75000 Euro Volume: 774 Unit price: 2,75000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3500 Volume weighted average price: 2.75000 Euro



Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or



Leena Aalto, Vice President - Finance, CFO, tel +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com



Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered close to 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made at the company's own factory in Karstula, Finland. In 2016, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 36.1, of which exports accounted for 49%. www.honka.com