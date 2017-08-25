25.08.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) PORR confirmed at HOLD, TP EUR 27 - Cutting estimates and target price after profit warning - In the aftermath of the profit warning we cut the target price to EUR 27 from EUR 37.5 and maintain the HOLD rating- Having previously guided for higher earnings, PORR now expects the 2017 pre-tax profit to be slightly below the previous year- The downward revision was justified by cost overruns in Qatar and M&A related costs. Moreover it also seems that PORR was able to pass on rising subcontractor prices in Germany only...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...