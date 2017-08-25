

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) surged 38% in extended trading on Thursday, following FDA approval of its medication GOCOVRI for the treatment of dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease patients.



GOCOVRI, also known as ADS-5102, becomes the first and only approved medicine for the indication of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in people with Parkinson's disease.



Parkinson's disease is a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system characterized by tremor, or shaking often in a hand or leg, and stiff muscles. It is estimated that over 1.5 million people in the U.S. have Parkinson's disease. Levodopa remains the gold standard to treat Parkinson's symptoms.



A common and severe complication of the Levodopa therapy is dyskinesia, which refers to non-purposeful, fragmented or jerky motions. Approximately 200,000 Parkinson's disease patients suffer from Levodopa-induced dyskinesia, or LID.



The Company expects to make GOCOVRI available in the fourth quarter, and formally launch the drug in January 2018.



ADMS closed Thursday's trading at $14.23, down 1.11%. In after-hours, the stock was up 38.44% to $19.71.



Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) has been notified of being noncompliant with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement of $10.00 million as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(A) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.



The Company's stockholders' equity for the period ended June 30, 2017 was $5.57 million. This Nasdaq notification does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's common shares, and the shares will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol 'EARS.'



The Company has time until September 26, 2017 to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 and until October 2, 2017 to submit a plan to regain compliance with the minimum stockholders' equity requirement.



EARS closed Thursday's trading at $0.64, unchanged from the previous day's close.



The European Commission has approved Samsung Bioepis' IMRALDI, also known as SB5, a biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira.



Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen (BIIB).



IMRALDI is approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), juvenile idiopathic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, pediatric plaque psoriasis, adult and adolescent hidradenitis suppurativa, Crohn's disease, pediatric Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and uveitis.



IMRALDI marks the third anti-TNF biosimilar from Biogen to be approved in the European Union - the other two being BENEPALI, a biosimilar of Enbrel, and FLIXABI, a biosimilar of Remicade.



BIIB closed Thursday's trading at $285.45, up 0.99%.



The deadline for CytRx Corp. (CYTR) to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement has just passed, and the Company has been notified of the same by of the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC.



The Company plans to request a hearing before the NASDAQ Hearings Panel, which will stay any delisting action pending the issuance of the Panel's decision following the hearing and the expiration of any extension period that may be granted by the Panel.



CYTR closed Thursday's trading at $0.56, down 6.04%.



Flavor and fragrance company Frutarom Industries Ltd. has acquired from Paulson & Co. Inc. approximately 9.2% of the ordinary shares of Enzymotec Ltd. (ENZY) for an aggregate amount of $24.2 million, reflecting a purchase price of $11.50 per share.



Paulson & Co. is Enzymotec's largest shareholder. Following the transaction, Frutarom holds approximately 19.13% of Enzymotec's issued and outstanding shares at a total investment of approximately $42.3 million, which reflects an average price of $9.61 per share.



Frutarom plans to make a full and special tender offer to acquire the remaining shares of Enzymotec for $11.50 per share as soon as possible.



ENZY touched a new 52-week high of $12.35 on Thursday before closing the day's trading at $11.75, up 6.82%.



Genmab A/S' (GMXAY.OB) phase III study comparing Daratumumab combined with VMP against VMP alone as front line treatment for newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplantation has met the primary endpoint at a pre-planned interim analysis.



In the study, dubbed ALCYONE, treatment with Daratumumab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50%, as compared to those who did not receive Daratumumab. VMP refers to bortezomib, a proteasome inhibitor; melphalan, an alkylating chemotherapeutic agent and prednisone, a corticosteroid.



Commenting on the study results, Jan van de Winkel, Chief Executive Officer of Genmab, said, 'The interim results of the ALCYONE study yet again illustrate the potential of daratumumab in multiple myeloma in combination with existing treatment regimens; this time with VMP in the front line setting. We are very pleased with the outcome of the pre-planned interim analysis in this study, which adds further to our hope that daratumumab could potentially become the critical driver redefining combination treatment in multiple myeloma.'



GMXAY.OB touched an all-time high of $114.87 on Thursday, before closing the day's trading at $114.30, up 9.86%.



Roche's (RHHBY.OB) Biologics License Application for Emicizumab prophylaxis (preventative) as a once-weekly subcutaneous treatment for adults, adolescents and children with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors has been accepted for priority review by the FDA.



The U.S. regulatory agency is slated to announce its decision on the BLA by February 23, 2018.



RHHBY.OB closed Thursday's trading at $31.39, down 0.06%.



Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has been issued a patent related to remote bolus feature for medical infusion pumps.



The newly issued patent raises the Company's patent portfolio to 56 issued U.S. patents and 50 pending U.S. patent applications.



TNDM closed Thursday's trading at $0.68, down 2.02%. In after-hours, the stock was up 13.95% to $0.77.



Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is all set to commence a phase 1/2 clinical study of Ropinirole implant intended for treatment of the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease shortly.



The trial will enroll roughly 20 subjects with idiopathic Parkinson's disease across three or more U.S. research sites. The primary objectives are to characterize the pharmacokinetic profile of the Ropinirole implants, to evaluate their safety and tolerability, and to explore potential signals of efficacy using established disease-specific assessment scales.



TTNP closed Thursday's trading at $1.65, up 10%.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (VRTX) New Drug Application for Tezacaftor/Ivacaftor combination treatment in people with cystic fibrosis has been accepted for review by the FDA, and granted priority status - with an action date of February 28, 2018.



The Marketing Authorization Application for Tezacaftor/Ivacaftor combination treatment has also been accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency. This means that the centralized review process of approximately 210 days for the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to give an Opinion has been initiated.



VRTX closed Thursday's trading at $156.08, up 1.85%.



