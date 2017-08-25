

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Computacenter plc (CCC.L), whose ambition is to be Europe's preferred IT provider to enable users and their business in a digital world, reported that its profit after tax for the six month period ended 30 June 2017 increased to 34.5 million pounds from last year's 16.1 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share increased by 114.4 per cent to 28.3 pence from last year's 13.2 pence.



The Group made a statutory profit before tax of 47.5 million pounds, an increase of 101.3 per cent in actual currency from last year.



The Group's adjusted profit before tax increased by 58.7 per cent in constant currency to £41.9 million, and by 65.6 per cent in actual currency.



Adjusted earnings per share increased by 67.3 per cent to 25.6 pence in the first half of 2017.



The Group's revenues increased by 8.7 per cent in constant currency to 1.70 billion pounds, and by 15.0 per cent in actual currency.



The company announced an interim dividend of 7.4 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on Friday 13 October 2017. The dividend record date is Friday 15 September 2017, and the shares will be marked ex-dividend on Thursday 14 September 2017.



The company said it remains on track for a record performance, and marginally ahead of the upgraded board expectation expressed at its Trading Update in April 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX