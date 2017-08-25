The Board of Viking Malt has selected Kasper Madsen (born 1961) as a new CEO Managing Director of the Viking Malt Group. He will start in Viking Malt 1.9.2017.

He is educated Master Brewer, Chemical Engineer and Bachelor in Economics. Before joining Viking Malt Kasper Madsen has worked in Hilding Anders, Orkla, Boston Consulting Group and 25 years in Carlsberg.

He is educated Master Brewer, Chemical Engineer and Bachelor in Economics. Before joining Viking Malt Kasper Madsen has worked in Hilding Anders, Orkla, Boston Consulting Group and 25 years in Carlsberg.

Current Managing Director of Viking Malt Group Antti Orkola will continue as a senior advisor for Viking Malt Group until his retirement 1.2.2018.

Viking Malt as a company

Viking malt is the leading supplier of malt to breweries in Northern Europe and one of the global market leaders in supplying special malts to breweries and distilleries.

Viking Malt is a Finnish private company, owned by Polttimo Oy (62,5%) and Lantmännen ek för (37,5 %), with headquarters in Lahti and operations in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Lithuania. The Viking Malt Group turnover is around 220 MEUR.

Viking Malt home market is the Baltic Sea area, and having a strong foothold in the export market outside Europe, such as Asia, Latin America and Africa.

