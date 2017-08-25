Nearly 1 in 3 People do Gardening or Yard Work Daily or Weekly, While 1 in 4 Never Garden, According to New GfK Data

NUREMBERG, Germany, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Garden centers should target people in their thirties and households with children under 12 years old, according to GfK

Nearly a third of the online population across 17 countries does gardening or yard work either daily or weekly, according to data just published by GfK. This is made up of a quarter (24 percent), who garden at least once a week, and a further seven percent who garden every day or most days. This outweighs the 24 percent who say they never do gardening.

Traditionally, garden centers have tended to target older age groups, but GfK data reveals clear potential among people in their thirties. When it comes to frequency of doing gardening or yard work, people aged 60 plus are just in the lead, with 36 percent saying they do this daily or weekly - but they are very closely followed by people in their thirties, at 35 percent. Added to this, nearly a quarter of those aged 60 plus say they never garden, but this drops to closer to a fifth of those aged in their thirties - making the 30-39 year olds an attractive group for garden centers to target with offers and promotions.

Another group that presents opportunity for garden center is households with young children. For people living in households with children aged 12 or under, nearly 40 percent do gardening or yard work daily or weekly, while only 17 percent say they never garden. For people living in households with teenagers, daily or weekly gardeners drop to 31 percent, and non-gardeners rise to nearly a quarter (24 percent). And for households with no children under 20 years old, daily or weekly gardeners drop to just 27 percent, while non-gardeners rise to 29 percent.

A third of people in rented accommodation garden at least once a month, or more often.

People who own their residence are twice as likely to do gardening or yard work daily or weekly, compared to those in rented accommodation (36 percent versus 18 percent). However, only 41 percent of people in rented accommodation say that they never do gardening, meaning that the majority of this group is still a potential audience for retailers of garden plants, tools, ornaments or furniture - especially items such as potted shrubs that can be readily transported if the person moves home.

Nearly half of Australians garden or do yard work daily or weekly

Across all countries surveyed, gardening daily or weekly is most popular in Australia, with 45 percent of the online population there reporting doing this. They are followed by China, Mexico, USA and Germany, all standing at a third or over.

The countries with the highest number of people who say they never garden or do yard work are South Korea, where just over half of the population never garden, Japan (46 percent), Spain (44 percent), Russia (40 percent) and Argentina (33 percent).

Download GfK's complimentary report on Frequency of Gardening to see specific data for each of the 17 countries included in this survey, by gender, age, income, rented or owned residence, and type of household.

GfK combines these self-reported insights with data from areas such as point of sales tracking for specific categories, consumer panels and geo-marketing to help clients successfully target high-potential audiences both globally and within specific countries.

Footnote: GfK interviewed 23,000 consumers aged 15+ online in summer 2017 in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Spain, UK, USA.