Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-25 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 25 August, 2017 at 10:00 (EET) Litgrid holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.



Webinar is hosted by the Company's CEO Daivis Virbickas. Representative of the Company informs about Litgrid's latest activities and financial results of first half-year 2017. During the webinar the enclosed presentation is being presented.



Erika Brazaityte Communications manager Ph. +370 612 24034 Email: erika.brazaityte@litgrid.eu



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642752