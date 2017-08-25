Pan African Resources Plc - Update on Environmental Permitting for Elikhulu

Pan African Resources PLC

UPDATE ON ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING FOR THE ELIKHULU TAILINGS RETREATMENT PROJECT ("ELIKHULU")

Pan African Resources is pleased to advise that the Integrated Water Use Licence for Elikhulu has been granted by the Department of Water and Sanitation, for a period of 20 years. Furthermore, the Integrated Environmental Authorisation has also been issued in terms of the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998. All environmental regulatory permits are therefore in place to commence construction of Elikhulu.

Cobus Loots, Chief executive officer commented, "The granting of the environmental permitting for Elikhulu is the final regulatory approval required for the construction of Elikhulu. Elikhulu is scheduled to produce first gold in the final quarter of the 2018 calendar year and expected to produce approximately 50,000 ounces per annum for the next 13 years, at an all-in sustaining cost of less than US$550/oz.



Elikhulu's capital expenditure of approximately R1.7 billion (approximately US$130 million) is a substantial investment in the South African mining industry and is expected to contribute materially to economic development and employment in the Mpumalanga province."

25 August 2017

