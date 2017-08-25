Football INDEX (the Football Stockmarket) Launches Performance Buzz

LONDON, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Football INDEX, the world's first football stockmarket where traders can buy and sell real money shares in professional footballers, has enhanced its offering with the Opta data powered 'Performance Buzz', which pays cash dividends to traders based on footballers' on-pitch performance.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548816/Football_INDEX_Logo.jpg )



Performance Buzz is a major update to the increasingly popular trading platform which launched in 2015 and up until now, paid dividends to traders holding shares in players trending in the media each day - Media Buzz. Capital Appreciation in share values is the other existing incentive for would-be traders. Everyone using the Football INDEX platform will now automatically benefit from this new, third measure of success.

Commenting on the announcement Adan Cole, CEO, Football INDEX, "Adding Performance Buzz ensures our traders can capitalise on their core 'on the pitch' knowledge. For example, traders can buy players they consider 'on form' as we are using Opta data measures - 40 points for scoring a goal to 1 point for a successful pass and minus 5 points for a yellow card.

"With Football INDEX you build your portfolio by buying and selling footballers with real money - betting on the footballer, not the fixture. Your trade stays open with multiple win opportunities until you choose to close it. You're effectively betting on a player's future value and success - so adding performance as a measure should really appeal to the fantasy football aficionados as their player knowledge will be rewarded."

Football INDEX is a UK licensed gambling platform which provides customers with an exciting alternative to the traditional and overly crowded sports betting markets. The first of its kind, Football INDEX offers customers a chance to bet on the future success of football players, rather than gambling on the short-lived outcome of football matches. The platform operates with all the characteristics of a stock market, with traders buying units of footballers (known as 'Futures'), building their football portfolios and trying to sell at a profit.

As well as trading footballers for profit, customers have the chance of multiple 'wins' from a single bet. Football INDEX's daily Buzz Chart is a UK media monitor which determines the trending footballer in the news each day. Any traders holding futures in the trending footballer receives a dividend payout per future held.

Football INDEX currently has an offer for new users to trade up to £500 risk free for seven days. For T&Cs of this offer or to start trading, visit http://www.footballindex.co.uk. Follow us on Twitter @FootballindexUK

Football index supports http://www.gambleaware.co.uk

Note to Editors

Football INDEX is owned by BetIndex Limited, a privately owned Jersey based gambling operator established in 2015. Both the UK Gambling Commission and Jersey Gambling Commission have granted operator licenses to the company which seeks to challenge the conventional 'event' based outcomes in traditional gambling products.



For media information, please contact:

Fiona Butler/Vanessa Green

Wigwam PR

Tel: +44-01483-563562 / 0771-333-2303

Fiona@wigwampr.com / vanessa@wigwampr.com

