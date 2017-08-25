

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice reported that two French bank managers were indicted for participating in a scheme to transmit false and misleading information related to the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a global benchmark interest rate. The DoJ stated that the defendants helped their employer, Société Générale, to submit falsified USD LIBOR rates. Danielle Sindzingre, and Muriel Bescond, both of France, were charged in the Eastern District of New York. Sindzingre and Bescond were, respectively, the Global Head of Treasury and the Head Treasury Paris at Société Générale.



The DoJ alleged that, between approximately May 2010 and approximately October 2011, Sindzingre and Bescond knowingly instructed their subordinate employees at Société Générale's Paris treasury desk to submit inaccurately low LIBOR contributions in an effort to make it appear that Société Générale was able to borrow money at more favorable rates than it actually was. It is estimated that the defendants' misconduct caused over $170 million in harm to the global financial markets, according to the indictment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX