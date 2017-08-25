

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) announced that Carl Ferdinand Oetker, chairman of the Supervisory Board, Rolf Hoffmann, Birgit Kudlek, Tina Müller and Gunnar Riemann have resigned from their positions on the Supervisory Board, effective September 25, 2017. The changes are related to the takeover of the company by Bain Capital and Cinven.



STADA Arzneimittel stated that the successors to the retiring members shall be appointed by court order in the near future.



