The sub-funds Danske Aktier and Nordic Alpha issued by Investeringsforeningen Gudme Raaschou will be transferred to Investeringsforeningen Lån & Spar Invest.



After this the sub-fund Nordic Alpha and the sub-fund Danmark (issued by Investeringsforeningen Lån & Spar Invest) will be merged with the sub-fund Danske Aktier as the continuing sub-fund. The name of the continuing sub-fund will be changed to Lån & Spar Invest Danske Aktier.



The last day of trading shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 31 August 2017.



Discontinuing sub-fund (Investeringsforeningen Gudme Raaschou Invest)



ISIN: DK0010310317 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Gudme Raaschou Nordic Alpha ------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 31 August 2017 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: GRINA ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 28784 -------------------------------------------------



Discontinuing sub-fund (Investeringsforeningen Lån & Spar Invest)



ISIN: DK0010136886 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Lån & Spar Invest Danmark --------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 31 August 2017 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: LSIDK --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3810 ---------------------------------------------------





Continuing sub-fund as per 4 September 2017



(After transfer of the sub-fund Danske Aktier from Investeringsforeningen Gudme Raaschou Invest to Investeringsforeningen Lån & Spar Invest)



ISIN: DK0060101996 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Gudme Raaschou Danske Aktier ------------------------------------------------------------ New name: Lån & Spar Invest Danske Aktier ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: GRIDKA ------------------------------------------------------------ New short name: LSIDKA ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 50461 ------------------------------------------------------------





