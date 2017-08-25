It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bond (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 28 August 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00093929 1 pct 1.00% 1 DKK 1 January 2019 38 321.E.19 IT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

