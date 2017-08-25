

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer sentiment dropped slightly in August, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index came in at 103 versus 104 in July. The score came in line with expectations.



Households have been a bit more optimistic regarding their future financial situation, with the index rising to -8 from -10. At the same time, households' opinion on their past financial situation remained unchanged. The corresponding index came in at -17 in August.



Households' balance of opinion on their expected saving capacity has recovered in August. The indicator rose to -1 from -3. Meanwhile, the indicator for current saving capacity was unchanged at 12.



Households' balance of opinion on the future standard of living in France worsened again sharply. The corresponding balance dropped by 9 points to 40.



The index measuring the past standard of living in France came in at -40 versus -39 in July.



Households' fears concerning unemployment have decreased markedly in August, with the index decreasing to 1 from 7.



Further, households were less numerous than in July to expect prices to increase during the next twelve months. The balance fell to -34 in August from -32 a month ago.



