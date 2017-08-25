

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday and the U.S. dollar strengthened, as investors looked ahead to speeches from key central bankers at their annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are both scheduled to speak at the conference later in the day.



The Australian market closed mixed as investors remained cautious ahead of speeches from key central bankers later today. Investors also digested local corporate earnings results.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 1.6 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 5,743.90, while the broader All Ordinaries Index rose 1.7 points or 0.03 percent to close at 5,803.40.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton rose 0.3 percent and Rio Tinto added 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks advanced despite the fall in crude oil prices overnight. Santos gained 5.5 percent, Oil Search rose 1.2 percent and Woodside Petroleum added 0.38 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank declined in a range of 0.4 to 1.1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank added 0.2 percent.



Select Harvests' shares lost 1.6 percent after the almond grower's full-year profit fell 73 percent on lower-than-expected crop prices and higher costs.



Shares of Bellamy's Australia fell 7.5 percent after the infant formula maker reported a loss for the full-year.



Qantas Airways reported a 17 percent decline in full-year profit and announced a A$373 million share buyback. The airline's shares rose 3.8 percent.



Shares of Medibank Private rose 6.7 percent after the health insurer reported a nearly 8 percent increase in its full-year profit.



The Japanese market advanced after data showed that core consumer prices rose for the seventh straight month in July and as investors awaited comments from the central bankers' meeting later today.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index gained 98.84 points or 0.51 percent to settle at 19,452.61.



Among the major exporters, Sony rose 0.7 percent and Canon added 0.3 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric declined 0.7 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota advanced 0.8 percent and Honda added 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial rose 0.7 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall consumer prices in Japan advanced 0.4 percent on year in July, in line with expectations and unchanged from the June reading. Core inflation, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.5 percent - again unchanged and matching forecasts.



Chinese shares recovered from the previous session's losses. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index added 60.01 points or 1.83 percent to close at 3,331.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 343.92 points or 1.25 percent to settle at 27,862.523 as investors cheered upbeat earnings results.



Seoul shares closed higher for a fourth straight session, backed by institutional buying. The benchmark KOSPI added 2.67 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 2,378.51.



Meanwhile, shares of Samsung Electronics lost 1.1 percent as Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was sentenced to five years in prison by a Seoul court after he was found guilty of bribery, embezzlement and other charges in a corruption scandal.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 10.60 points or 0.13 percent to close at 7,857.81. Metro Performance Glass fell 8.9 percent, while A2 Milk rose 4.9 percent and Comvita gained 4.4 percent.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore's Straits Times index is down 0.39 percent and Malaysia's FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI is declining 0.57 percent. Meanwhile, the Taiwan Weighted gained 0.25 percent and Indonesia's Jakara Composite Index is edging up 0.07 percent. The Indian markets are closed for a public holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday in choppy trading as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



The Dow and the Nasdaq edged down 0.1 percent each, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent.



