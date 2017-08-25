

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) reported that, at the request of the Italian stock exchange regulator, the company confirmed that it has no further information to report in response to market rumors beyond its statement already issued on August 21, 2017. On August 21, in response to market rumors regarding a potential interest of Great Wall Motors in the Jeep brand, Fiat Chrysler confirmed that it has not been approached by Great Wall Motors in connection with the Jeep brand or any other matter relating to its business.



'From time to time, FCA may receive inquiries about potential strategic transactions and will evaluate such inquires consistent with its duties to stakeholders. As a matter of policy, FCA does not comment on market rumors and therefore does not intend to comment further on any inquiries,' Fiat Chrysler stated.



