Imperial Ambassadors Bring Incredible Travel Stories to the World - Discovering the Imperial Heritage of Beijing, China

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched by Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development as part of the Belt and Road Initiative, the global marketing campaign of "Imperial Ambassador" aims to promote Beijing's global tourism image and establish its reputation in the travel and tourism industry.

Thanks to the tremendous support of the strategic partner Air China, the "Imperial Ambassador" campaign officially came to an end. The event welcomed Mr Song Yu, Director of Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development, Mr Wang Jie, Secretary of Air China Commission of Commerce, and Mr Cao Pengcheng, Deputy Director of Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development.

During the event, Mr Song talked about the concept behind the campaign and expressed gratitude to the two winning teams. Mr Wang also reviewed the highlights of the campaign and said there will be more collaboration between Air China and Beijing Municipal Commission of Tourism Development.

Highlights of the "Imperial Ambassador" campaign include:

Reaching the target audience

The campaign developed marketing strategies using social media platforms and working with social media influencers to promote what interests tourists most - Beijing's imperial culture. Innovative media strategies

The campaign collaborated with mainstream online and print media in China and overseas while making effective use of social media platforms to post live updates and show Beijing to the world. Focusing on resource integration

The campaign strengthened linkages between the Chinese government and enterprises in the industry, especially involving China's top travel agencies and using the world's leading travel service distribution websites. Being product-oriented

Imperial Ambassadors visited World Heritage sites, imperial attractions and accommodations and other local spots. The campaign theme is Beijing's imperial culture, and their travel route is turned into useful travel information.

An imperial journey traveling back in time

Since the launch of the "Imperial Ambassador" campaign in May, the recruitment mini-site has generated more than 50,000 views with over 2,000 applications and gained 60,000 new followers.

"Imperial Ambassador" winners are an internet-famous family (Family Fizz) and a popular post-90s vlogger (Parker Ferris). Both teams took an in-depth three-day tour to experience the imperial culture of Beijing.

